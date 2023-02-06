Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Nomad Foods (NOMD)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.74MM shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD). This represents 8.55% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 14.07MM shares and 7.98% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.74% and an increase in total ownership of 0.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.57% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nomad Foods is $23.27. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 31.57% from its latest reported closing price of $17.69.

The projected annual revenue for Nomad Foods is $3,067MM, an increase of 6.00%. The projected annual EPS is $1.83, an increase of 32.68%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nomad Foods. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NOMD is 0.3977%, a decrease of 25.2231%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 171,477K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 11,365,914 shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,137,996 shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 34.93% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 9,389,072 shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,921,094 shares, representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 52.83% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,100,547 shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company.

Polaris Capital Management holds 7,297,300 shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,322,000 shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 22.23% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 6,292,240 shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,989,978 shares, representing a decrease of 11.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOMD by 29.07% over the last quarter.

Nomad Foods Background Information

Nomad Foods is Europe's leading frozen foods company. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom.

