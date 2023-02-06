Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in National Bank Holdings (NBHC)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.89MM shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC). This represents 7.68% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 12, 2015 they reported 0.96MM shares and 2.45% of the company, an increase in shares of 199.31% and an increase in total ownership of 5.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.40% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Bank Holdings is $49.06. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $53.02. The average price target represents an increase of 11.40% from its latest reported closing price of $44.04.

The projected annual revenue for National Bank Holdings is $461MM, an increase of 55.95%. The projected annual EPS is $4.22, an increase of 91.99%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Bank Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NBHC is 0.1353%, an increase of 0.3196%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 33,494K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,703,845 shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,038,251 shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,017,550 shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBHC by 0.90% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,705,365 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,712,265 shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBHC by 2.23% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,333,880 shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,457,158 shares, representing a decrease of 9.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBHC by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,102,700 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218,100 shares, representing a decrease of 10.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBHC by 4.56% over the last quarter.

National Bank Holdings Declares $0.25 Dividend

National Bank Holdings said on January 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $44.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.18%, the lowest has been 1.02%, and the highest has been 3.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

National Bank Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 89 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas, Utah and New Mexico. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank's core footprint. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Colorado, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage in Kansas and Missouri, and Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.