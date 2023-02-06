Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.79MM shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN). This represents 8.38% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.33MM shares and 5.42% of the company, an increase in shares of 56.90% and an increase in total ownership of 2.96% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.54% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Myriad Genetics is $19.25. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.54% from its latest reported closing price of $19.96.

The projected annual revenue for Myriad Genetics is $743MM, an increase of 12.32%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.12.

Fund Sentiment

There are 452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myriad Genetics. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 7.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MYGN is 0.1143%, a decrease of 5.5543%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 90,094K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Earnest Partners holds 6,570,402 shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,462,138 shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 7.67% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,909,779 shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,608,308 shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 12.31% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 5,000,000 shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,121,439 shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,853,903 shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,739,422 shares, representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 14.91% over the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to transforming patient lives worldwide. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.

