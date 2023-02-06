Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Merus N.V. (MRUS)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.69MM shares of Merus N.V. (MRUS). This represents 7.97% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.15MM shares and 7.39% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.58% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 133.25% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merus N.V. is $36.92. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 133.25% from its latest reported closing price of $15.83.

The projected annual revenue for Merus N.V. is $41MM, a decrease of 9.62%. The projected annual EPS is $-3.45.

Fund Sentiment

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merus N.V.. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 5.52%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MRUS is 0.5417%, a decrease of 30.8629%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 36,533K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Federated Hermes holds 3,597,600 shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,592,800 shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 46.08% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,444,420 shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,081,431 shares, representing a decrease of 18.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 36.14% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 2,615,762 shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,521,553 shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985,924 shares, representing an increase of 21.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 8.24% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 2,037,600 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Merus N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity.

