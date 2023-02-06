Stocks
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in M & T Bank (MTB)

February 06, 2023 — 02:54 pm EST

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.21MM shares of M & T Bank Corp. (MTB). This represents 6.49% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 7.84MM shares and 6.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 43.04% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.15% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for M & T Bank is $178.34. The forecasts range from a low of $154.53 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.15% from its latest reported closing price of $159.02.

The projected annual revenue for M & T Bank is $9,826MM, an increase of 28.25%. The projected annual EPS is $19.29, an increase of 66.47%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1695 funds or institutions reporting positions in M & T Bank. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MTB is 0.3476%, a decrease of 4.1145%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.75% to 170,737K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

MTB / M & T Bank Corp. Ownership

Capital World Investors holds 7,039,135 shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,959,716 shares, representing an increase of 15.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 38.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,237,621 shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,282,945 shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 14.32% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,647,986 shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,364,209 shares, representing a decrease of 15.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 1.19% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 4,228,213 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,044,941 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,130,183 shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTB by 13.27% over the last quarter.

M & T Bank Declares $1.20 Dividend

M & T Bank said on November 15, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share ($4.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.20 per share.

At the current share price of $159.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.86%, the lowest has been 1.54%, and the highest has been 4.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

M & T Bank Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

