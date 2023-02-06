Stocks
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART)

February 06, 2023 — 03:02 pm EST

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.71MM shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART). This represents 6.84% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 11, 2022 they reported 5.35MM shares and 6.41% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.68% and an increase in total ownership of 0.43% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.07% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Integra Lifesciences Holdings is $59.57. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.07% from its latest reported closing price of $59.61.

The projected annual revenue for Integra Lifesciences Holdings is $1,645MM, an increase of 5.10%. The projected annual EPS is $3.60, an increase of 73.43%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 682 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integra Lifesciences Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.49%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IART is 0.1956%, a decrease of 2.1731%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 101,090K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IART / Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp Ownership

Champlain Investment Partners holds 5,359,555 shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,452,815 shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 18.61% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Management holds 4,215,548 shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,226,696 shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 17.34% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,172,538 shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,280,148 shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 17.60% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,120,947 shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,869,770 shares, representing a decrease of 23.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 33.31% over the last quarter.

Tax-managed Growth Portfolio - Tax-managed Growth Portfolio holds 2,955,898 shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, CerebroFlo®, Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MatriStem UBMTM, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ®, and VersaTru®.

