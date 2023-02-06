Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Insulet (PODD)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.70MM shares of Insulet Corporation (PODD). This represents 8.21% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2020 they reported 2.54MM shares and 4.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 124.93% and an increase in total ownership of 4.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.90% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insulet is $327.36. The forecasts range from a low of $247.45 to a high of $383.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.90% from its latest reported closing price of $295.19.

The projected annual revenue for Insulet is $1,496MM, an increase of 20.32%. The projected annual EPS is $1.12, an increase of 360.81%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1059 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insulet. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 4.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PODD is 0.3853%, an increase of 6.6725%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 92,019K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,455,485 shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,743,034 shares, representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,146,258 shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,190,043 shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 10.07% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,264,805 shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,467,820 shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 42.73% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,399,642 shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,610,452 shares, representing a decrease of 8.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 1.18% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,396,284 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,427,884 shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 15.02% over the last quarter.

Insulet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insulet Corporation , headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.