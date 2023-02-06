Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Inari Medical (NARI)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.94MM shares of Inari Medical Inc (NARI). This represents 9.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.15MM shares and 6.28% of the company, an increase in shares of 56.72% and an increase in total ownership of 2.92% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.73% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inari Medical is $93.05. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 58.73% from its latest reported closing price of $58.62.

The projected annual revenue for Inari Medical is $459MM, an increase of 27.88%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.27.

Fund Sentiment

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inari Medical. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.16%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NARI is 0.2680%, an increase of 5.8429%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.34% to 62,993K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 2,924,062 shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,919,064 shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 14.77% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,527,995 shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,885,730 shares, representing a decrease of 14.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 62.04% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,268,976 shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,817,378 shares, representing an increase of 19.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 67.59% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,180,170 shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,620,638 shares, representing a decrease of 20.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 5.78% over the last quarter.

HFMCX - THE HARTFORD MIDCAP FUND holds 1,841,806 shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,398,014 shares, representing an increase of 24.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 50.00% over the last quarter.

Inari Medical Background Information

Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

