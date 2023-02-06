Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in HCA Holdings (HCA)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.37MM shares of HCA Holdings Inc. (HCA). This represents 5.08% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 13.74MM shares and 4.42% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.66% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.87% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for HCA Holdings is $268.07. The forecasts range from a low of $232.30 to a high of $310.80. The average price target represents an increase of 3.87% from its latest reported closing price of $258.08.

The projected annual revenue for HCA Holdings is $63,388MM, an increase of 5.24%. The projected annual EPS is $18.39, an increase of 1.77%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1807 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCA Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HCA is 0.4020%, an increase of 8.7246%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 210,905K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sanders Capital holds 11,124,743 shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,120,490 shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 18.86% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 7,543,460 shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,745,529 shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 15.68% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 6,722,628 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,500,007 shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 24.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,414,605 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,525,001 shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 12.07% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,305,424 shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,951,222 shares, representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 51.96% over the last quarter.

HCA Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services comprising more than 2,000 sites of care, including 187 hospitals, surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 35 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.