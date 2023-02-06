Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Harmonic (HLIT)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.78MM shares of Harmonic Inc (HLIT). This represents 5.48% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 12, 2019 they reported 2.17MM shares and 2.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 166.67% and an increase in total ownership of 2.98% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.05% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harmonic is $18.87. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.05% from its latest reported closing price of $14.29.

The projected annual revenue for Harmonic is $749MM, an increase of 19.84%. The projected annual EPS is $0.76, an increase of 182.96%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmonic. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 6.32%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HLIT is 0.2658%, an increase of 51.4742%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 118,220K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,131,817 shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,689,811 shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,265,101 shares, representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 61.94% over the last quarter.

Scopia Capital Management holds 7,625,490 shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,844,567 shares, representing a decrease of 29.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 6,835,062 shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,050,465 shares, representing an increase of 11.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 67.62% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 6,558,081 shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,110,081 shares, representing a decrease of 69.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLIT by 5.50% over the last quarter.

Harmonic Background Information



Harmonic, the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen.

