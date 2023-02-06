Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Godaddy (GDDY)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.49MM shares of Godaddy Inc (GDDY). This represents 10.63% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 9, 2022 they reported 15.97MM shares and 10.21% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.24% and an increase in total ownership of 0.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.74% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Godaddy is $94.75. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.74% from its latest reported closing price of $83.30.

The projected annual revenue for Godaddy is $4,434MM, an increase of 8.92%. The projected annual EPS is $2.77, an increase of 29.71%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 897 funds or institutions reporting positions in Godaddy. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.51%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GDDY is 0.4341%, an increase of 1.8794%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 187,472K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 13,661,834 shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,690,296 shares, representing a decrease of 7.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 8,259,937 shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,376,808 shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 21.56% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 7,886,320 shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,951,327 shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,404,530 shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,395,502 shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 10.86% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 5,769,561 shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Godaddy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.

