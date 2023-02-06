Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Globe Life (GL)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.97MM shares of Globe Life Inc (GL). This represents 6.14% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.33MM shares and 5.28% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.92% and an increase in total ownership of 0.86% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.85% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globe Life is $128.39. The forecasts range from a low of $113.12 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.85% from its latest reported closing price of $120.16.

The projected annual revenue for Globe Life is $5,661MM, an increase of 8.55%. The projected annual EPS is $9.78, an increase of 29.49%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1078 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globe Life. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 5.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GL is 0.2315%, a decrease of 0.8444%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 89,146K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 6,353,727 shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,616,325 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,612,735 shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GL by 6.77% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,546,278 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,491,459 shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GL by 9.58% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 2,059,337 shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091,700 shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GL by 16.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,054,328 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,006,477 shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GL by 8.30% over the last quarter.

Globe Life Declares $0.21 Dividend

Globe Life said on December 13, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.83 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 5, 2023 received the payment on February 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $120.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.80%, the lowest has been 0.63%, and the highest has been 1.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Globe Life Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Globe Life is headquartered in McKinney, TX and has more than 11,000 insurance agents and 3,000 corporate employees. Globe Life's insurance subsidiaries include American Income Life, Family Heritage Life, Globe Life And Accident Insurance Company, Globe Life Insurance Company of New York, Liberty National Life, National Income Life, and United American.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

