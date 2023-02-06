Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Freshpet (FRPT)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.44MM shares of Freshpet Inc (FRPT). This represents 5.09% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 10, 2016 they reported 1.40MM shares and 4.18% of the company, an increase in shares of 74.33% and an increase in total ownership of 0.91% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.54% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Freshpet is $72.80. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.54% from its latest reported closing price of $65.27.

The projected annual revenue for Freshpet is $771MM, an increase of 41.43%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.65.

Fund Sentiment

There are 606 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freshpet. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FRPT is 0.2950%, an increase of 38.0222%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.37% to 71,609K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jana Partners holds 4,265,887 shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,186,480 shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,075,649 shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 8.98% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,723,089 shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,670,870 shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,736,000 shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 800,000 shares, representing an increase of 70.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 228.26% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,800,024 shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028,886 shares, representing an increase of 42.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPT by 84.54% over the last quarter.

Freshpet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Freshpet's mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at its Kitchens in Bethlehem PA. The Company thoughtfully prepares its foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in local markets.

