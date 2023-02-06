Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.65MM shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS). This represents 5.97% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 6.31MM shares and 4.65% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.23% and an increase in total ownership of 1.32% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.51% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fortune Brands Home & Security is $74.60. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.51% from its latest reported closing price of $61.90.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortune Brands Home & Security. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.23%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FBHS is 0.1565%, an increase of 7.8184%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.15% to 130,293K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,028,483 shares

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,848,823 shares

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,988,596 shares

Pictet Asset Management holds 2,933,421 shares

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,931,532 shares

Fortune Brands Home & Security Declares $0.23 Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security said on December 13, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $61.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.47%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 2.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Background Information

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., headquartered in Deerfield, IL., creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. The Company's operating segments are Plumbing, Cabinets and Outdoors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Riobel, Perrin & Rowe, Shaws, Victoria + Albert and Rohl under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems, LARSON storm, screen and security doors, Fiberon composite decking and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products in the Outdoors & Security segment. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its segments. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index and a Fortune 500 Company.

