Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in ExlService Holdings (EXLS)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.76MM shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS). This represents 5.32% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 0.87MM shares and 2.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 103.15% and an increase in total ownership of 2.72% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.57% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ExlService Holdings is $188.44. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.57% from its latest reported closing price of $171.99.

The projected annual revenue for ExlService Holdings is $1,612MM, an increase of 20.95%. The projected annual EPS is $6.76, an increase of 61.83%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in ExlService Holdings. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 4.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EXLS is 0.3905%, an increase of 1.9985%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 39,439K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,418,986 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,322,791 shares, representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,010,522 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 941,031 shares, representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 89.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 942,564 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 930,381 shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 902,660 shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 983,250 shares, representing a decrease of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 62.75% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 832,673 shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 804,272 shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXLS by 56.81% over the last quarter.

Exlservice Hldgs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXL) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps its clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating its domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, EXL looks deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 31,900 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Canada, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves customers in multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others.

