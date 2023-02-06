Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Cytokinetics (CYTK)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.54MM shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK). This represents 6.91% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2013 they reported 3.10MM shares and 2.18% of the company, an increase in shares of 110.94% and an increase in total ownership of 4.73% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.65% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cytokinetics is $63.31. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 40.65% from its latest reported closing price of $45.01.

The projected annual revenue for Cytokinetics is $60MM, a decrease of 59.62%. The projected annual EPS is $-4.69.

Fund Sentiment

There are 650 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cytokinetics. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 6.21%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CYTK is 0.3583%, an increase of 6.7321%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 117,502K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,880,364 shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,977,215 shares, representing an increase of 13.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 44.07% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 3,758,622 shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,990,151 shares, representing an increase of 20.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 56.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,677,123 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395,418 shares, representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 43.66% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 2,671,648 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,026,648 shares, representing a decrease of 13.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 18.10% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,574,198 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,561,182 shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYTK by 10.59% over the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cytokinetics, Inc. is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California, that develops muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with diseases characterized by impaired or declining muscle function.

