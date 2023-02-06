Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 81.31MM shares of Coterra Energy Inc. Common Stock (CTRA). This represents 10.31% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 9, 2022 they reported 80.82MM shares and 10.16% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.61% and an increase in total ownership of 0.15% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.21% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coterra Energy Inc. is $34.01. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 40.21% from its latest reported closing price of $24.26.

The projected annual revenue for Coterra Energy Inc. is $8,270MM, a decrease of 10.27%. The projected annual EPS is $4.32, a decrease of 12.20%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1639 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coterra Energy Inc.. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.31%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CTRA is 0.3553%, an increase of 0.4577%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 899,635K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 57,806,388 shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,853,231 shares, representing a decrease of 10.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 3.10% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 42,101,584 shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,018,812 shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 4.15% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 23,243,711 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,517,731 shares, representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 5.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,509,297 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,548,482 shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 5.39% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 20,339,914 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,073,224 shares, representing an increase of 16.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 26.26% over the last quarter.

Coterra Energy Inc. Declares $0.15 Dividend

Coterra Energy Inc. said on November 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 15, 2022 received the payment on November 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $24.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.10%, the lowest has been 0.78%, and the highest has been 11.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.75 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Coterra Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coterra is a premier, diversified energy company based in Houston, Texas. The company strives to be a leading producer, delivering returns with a commitment to sustainability leadership.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.