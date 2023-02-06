Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in CNB Financial (CCNE)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.43MM shares of CNB Financial Corp (CCNE). This represents 6.75% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2013 they reported 0.61MM shares and 4.91% of the company, an increase in shares of 132.56% and an increase in total ownership of 1.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.43% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for CNB Financial is $30.09. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.43% from its latest reported closing price of $24.78.

The projected annual revenue for CNB Financial is $214MM, a decrease of 0.76%. The projected annual EPS is $3.17, a decrease of 6.42%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNB Financial. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 6.10%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CCNE is 0.1405%, an increase of 72.4511%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 48.67% to 12,382K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 564,445 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455,730 shares, representing an increase of 19.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCNE by 25.80% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 511,000 shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company.

Banc Funds Co holds 497,188 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 331,476 shares, representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCNE by 48.98% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 359,249 shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 378,531 shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCNE by 0.15% over the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 340,000 shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235,000 shares, representing an increase of 30.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCNE by 39.12% over the last quarter.

CNB Financial Declares $0.18 Dividend

CNB Financial said on August 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.70 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2022 received the payment on September 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $24.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 2.04%, and the highest has been 4.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

CNB Financial Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $4.7 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, one loan production office, one drive-up office and 44 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Bank's divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, with offices in northwest Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio, with offices in central Ohio; and BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York, with offices in northern New York. CNB Bank is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with offices in central and north central Pennsylvania.

