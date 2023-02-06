Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.15MM shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK). This represents 10.92% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 12.72MM shares and 10.55% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.32% and an increase in total ownership of 0.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.12% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cinemark Holdings is $14.62. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 16.12% from its latest reported closing price of $12.59.

The projected annual revenue for Cinemark Holdings is $2,855MM, an increase of 13.22%. The projected annual EPS is $0.37.

Fund Sentiment

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cinemark Holdings. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CNK is 0.1169%, a decrease of 9.0679%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.54% to 127,893K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,847,787 shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,485,416 shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 14.21% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 5,855,712 shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,044,822 shares, representing an increase of 13.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 4.59% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 4,080,140 shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,335,993 shares, representing a decrease of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 42.69% over the last quarter.

Polaris Capital Management holds 3,856,396 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,958,696 shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 13.72% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,708,132 shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,048,226 shares, representing an increase of 44.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 39.14% over the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings Declares $0.36 Dividend

Cinemark Holdings said on February 21, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 5, 2020 received the payment on March 20, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $12.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.40%, the lowest has been 2.96%, and the highest has been 15.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.63 (n=112).

The current dividend yield is 2.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Cinemark Holdings Background Information

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 531 theatres (331 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,958 screens (4,507 U.S., 1,451 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience.

