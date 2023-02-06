Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Century Communities (CCS)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.84MM shares of Century Communities Inc (CCS). This represents 8.95% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.83% of the company, an increase in shares of 44.48% and an increase in total ownership of 3.12% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.96% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Century Communities is $56.78. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.96% from its latest reported closing price of $60.38.

The projected annual revenue for Century Communities is $3,549MM, a decrease of 21.24%. The projected annual EPS is $8.14, a decrease of 49.48%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Communities. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 6.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CCS is 0.2044%, an increase of 2.5210%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 34,507K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,098,581 shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,022,991 shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 0.16% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,243,588 shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167,274 shares, representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 9.82% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 986,003 shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 926,150 shares, representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 45.63% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 911,000 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 911,000 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Century Communities Declares $0.20 Dividend

Century Communities said on November 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 29, 2022 received the payment on December 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $60.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.26%, the lowest has been 0.74%, and the highest has been 1.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=78).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Century Communities Background Information

Century Communities, Inc. is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries.

