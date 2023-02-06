Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in CarGurus (CARG)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.07MM shares of CarGurus Inc (CARG). This represents 13.67% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 10.83MM shares and 10.65% of the company, an increase in shares of 29.89% and an increase in total ownership of 3.02% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.03% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CarGurus is $20.28. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 16.03% from its latest reported closing price of $17.48.

The projected annual revenue for CarGurus is $1,394MM, a decrease of 18.37%. The projected annual EPS is $0.74.

Fund Sentiment

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in CarGurus. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 6.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CARG is 0.1746%, a decrease of 27.0383%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 121,378K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 9,283,746 shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 8,744,835 shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,237,182 shares, representing a decrease of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 37.37% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 6,295,000 shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,099,767 shares, representing an increase of 34.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 11.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,942,519 shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,877,425 shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 29.71% over the last quarter.

HFMCX - THE HARTFORD MIDCAP FUND holds 2,633,528 shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,816,959 shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 35.66% over the last quarter.

CarGurus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2006, CarGurus is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive - Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q4 2020, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com,Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands. CarGurus also holds a majority stake in CarOffer, an instant trade digital wholesale platform based in Plano, Texas.

