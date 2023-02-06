Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Cadence Ban (CADE)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.81MM shares of Cadence Bancorporation (CADE). This represents 5.92% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 10.21MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.80% and an increase in total ownership of 0.62% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.36% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cadence Ban is $31.94. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.36% from its latest reported closing price of $28.18.

The projected annual revenue for Cadence Ban is $2,045MM, an increase of 11.30%. The projected annual EPS is $3.28, an increase of 83.37%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 715 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadence Ban. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.05%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CADE is 0.2816%, an increase of 11.0921%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 160,302K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 5,926,873 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,910,570 shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 17.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,454,507 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,677,907 shares, representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 8.37% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,632,187 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,859,880 shares, representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADE by 7.56% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,482,419 shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,760,243 shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cadence Ban Declares $0.24 Dividend

Cadence Ban said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.94 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $28.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.66%, the lowest has been 1.75%, and the highest has been 14.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.15 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

Cadence Bank Background Information

Cadence Bank is a leading regional banking franchise with $48 billion in assets and more than 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities.

