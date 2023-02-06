Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.21MM shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR). This represents 8.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 9.82MM shares and 5.13% of the company, an increase in shares of 34.50% and an increase in total ownership of 3.85% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.30% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Builders FirstSource is $80.22. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.30% from its latest reported closing price of $82.10.

The projected annual revenue for Builders FirstSource is $16,317MM, a decrease of 29.07%. The projected annual EPS is $6.75, a decrease of 58.37%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Builders FirstSource. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BLDR is 0.4899%, a decrease of 5.3582%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.14% to 173,464K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 5,769,603 shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,462,850 shares, representing a decrease of 12.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 9.69% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,048,214 shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,301,107 shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 11.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,663,677 shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,085,506 shares, representing a decrease of 9.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 4.88% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,560,863 shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,967,190 shares, representing a decrease of 8.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 1.25% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,962,375 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,362,464 shares, representing a decrease of 10.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Builders Firstsource Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 77 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products.

