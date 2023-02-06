Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.00MM shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC). This represents 8.36% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.48MM shares and 5.91% of the company, an increase in shares of 43.89% and an increase in total ownership of 2.45% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.84% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blueprint Medicines is $78.90. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 72.84% from its latest reported closing price of $45.65.

The projected annual revenue for Blueprint Medicines is $231MM, a decrease of 15.33%. The projected annual EPS is $-9.80.

Fund Sentiment

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blueprint Medicines. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.94%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BPMC is 0.2450%, an increase of 10.0878%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 71,564K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,031,811 shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,631,687 shares, representing a decrease of 39.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 46.03% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,258,757 shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 1,839,840 shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,306,248 shares, representing an increase of 29.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 44.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,788,535 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,748,551 shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 39.09% over the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 1,700,000 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150,000 shares, representing an increase of 32.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPMC by 49.82% over the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Background Information

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, the company creates therapies that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, Blueprint has leveraged its research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate science into a broad pipeline of precision therapies. Today, the company is delivering its approved medicines to patients in the United States and Europe, and the company is globally advancing multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy.

