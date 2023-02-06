Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Ares Management (ARES)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.44MM shares of Ares Management Corp (ARES). This represents 11.21% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 17.12MM shares and 10.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.55% and an increase in total ownership of 1.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.96% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ares Management is $89.25. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 4.96% from its latest reported closing price of $85.03.

The projected annual revenue for Ares Management is $3,582MM, an increase of 4.50%. The projected annual EPS is $4.16, an increase of 363.89%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 750 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Management. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.92%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ARES is 0.4187%, an increase of 11.2302%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 175,797K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group holds 13,364,740 shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,060,602 shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,060,782 shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARES by 15.14% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,585,110 shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,174,776 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,990,000 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management Background Information

Ares Management Background Information

Ares Management Corporation is a leading global alternative investment manager operating three integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Ares Management's investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent and attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. Ares Management's global platform had $149 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020 with more than 1,200 employees in over 20 offices in more than 10 countries.

