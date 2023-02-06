Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.10MM shares of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.84MM shares and 6.95% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.01% and an increase in total ownership of 1.85% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.37% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ameris Bancorp is $61.40. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 22.37% from its latest reported closing price of $50.18.

The projected annual revenue for Ameris Bancorp is $1,180MM, an increase of 16.39%. The projected annual EPS is $5.49, an increase of 9.56%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameris Bancorp. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ABCB is 0.2698%, an increase of 8.5545%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 73,131K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,751,262 shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,586,231 shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 17.00% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,333,917 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,287,708 shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 22.14% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,128,409 shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,084,654 shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 22.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,991,406 shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,949,890 shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 18.46% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,783,669 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,833,140 shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCB by 17.65% over the last quarter.

Ameris Bancorp Declares $0.15 Dividend

Ameris Bancorp said on September 7, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2022 received the payment on October 10, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $50.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.35%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 3.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.30 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Ameris Bancorp Background Information

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 164 locations in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Alabama at the end of the most recent quarter.

