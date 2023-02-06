Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Amedisys (AMED)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.80MM shares of Amedisys Inc (AMED). This represents 8.63% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.81MM shares and 5.56% of the company, an increase in shares of 54.65% and an increase in total ownership of 3.07% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.24% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amedisys is $118.16. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 28.24% from its latest reported closing price of $92.14.

The projected annual revenue for Amedisys is $2,413MM, an increase of 8.67%. The projected annual EPS is $5.33, an increase of 43.40%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 690 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amedisys. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 7.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AMED is 0.1657%, a decrease of 9.2498%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 36,468K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,701,505 shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685,940 shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,525,893 shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628,273 shares, representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 18.22% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,080,185 shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,176,338 shares, representing a decrease of 8.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 83.57% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,070,700 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,002,625 shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,004,355 shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMED by 1,312.69% over the last quarter.

Amedisys Background Information

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for its patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With ~21,000 employees, in 514 care centers in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients in need every year.

