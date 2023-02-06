Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Workday (WDAY)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.64MM shares of Workday Inc (WDAY). This represents 1.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 9.77MM shares and 5.06% of the company, a decrease in shares of 62.79% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.70% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Workday is $205.74. The forecasts range from a low of $143.42 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.70% from its latest reported closing price of $185.85.

The projected annual revenue for Workday is $6,326MM, an increase of 6.40%. The projected annual EPS is $3.61.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workday. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WDAY is 0.5253%, an increase of 15.9512%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 209,906K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 9,854,477 shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,182,454 shares, representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 27.17% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 7,386,848 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,316,520 shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 58.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,928,033 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,850,804 shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 15.18% over the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital holds 5,019,190 shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sustainable Growth Advisers holds 4,011,014 shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,597,255 shares, representing an increase of 10.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDAY by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Workday Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Workday, Inc., is an American on-demand financial management and human capital management software vendor. Workday was founded by David Duffield, founder and former CEO of ERP company PeopleSoft, and former PeopleSoft chief strategist Aneel Bhusri following Oracle's hostile takeover of PeopleSoft in 2005.

