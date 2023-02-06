Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Wingstop (WING)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.75MM shares of Wingstop Inc (WING). This represents 9.18% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 10, 2022 they reported 3.02MM shares and 10.11% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.21% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.93% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.89% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wingstop is $164.49. The forecasts range from a low of $133.32 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.89% from its latest reported closing price of $165.96.

The projected annual revenue for Wingstop is $424MM, an increase of 30.71%. The projected annual EPS is $1.98, an increase of 39.68%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 744 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wingstop. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 6.90%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WING is 0.3189%, an increase of 33.9703%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.03% to 43,188K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,875,705 shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,362,008 shares, representing a decrease of 16.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 17.08% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,312,392 shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,694,572 shares, representing a decrease of 16.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 44.92% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,174,658 shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291,461 shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WING by 71.28% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,135,725 shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196,413 shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WING by 69.06% over the last quarter.

TWCUX - Ultra Fund Investor Class holds 977,706 shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wingstop Declares $0.19 Dividend

Wingstop said on July 28, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 11, 2022 received the payment on September 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $165.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.40%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 7.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.43 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.78%.

Wingstop Background Information

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. operates and franchises over 1,500 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

