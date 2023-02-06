Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.08MM shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM). This represents 3.24% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 0.22MM shares and 7.34% of the company, a decrease in shares of 62.37% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in White Mountains Insurance Group. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WTM is 0.3734%, an increase of 0.4213%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.54% to 2,871K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 143,958 shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140,911 shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTM by 11.72% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 139,423 shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135,384 shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTM by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 128,012 shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133,215 shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTM by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 127,468 shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135,189 shares, representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTM by 1.94% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 117,181 shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114,281 shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTM by 12.70% over the last quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Declares $1.00 Dividend

White Mountains Insurance Group said on February 25, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.00 per share. Shareholders of record as of March 11, 2022 received the payment on March 23, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

At the current share price of $1,440.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.07%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.10%, the lowest has been 0.07%, and the highest has been 0.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.01 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

White Mountains Insurance Group Background Information

White Mountains is a Bermuda-domiciled financial services holding company.

