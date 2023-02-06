Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Wabtec (WAB)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.52MM shares of Wabtec Corp. (WAB). This represents 5.79% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 11.86MM shares and 6.35% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.27% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.63% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wabtec is $108.31. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.63% from its latest reported closing price of $105.53.

The projected annual revenue for Wabtec is $8,795MM, an increase of 8.19%. The projected annual EPS is $5.48, an increase of 51.54%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wabtec. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WAB is 0.3349%, an increase of 5.1540%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 194,196K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,803,373 shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,869,673 shares, representing a decrease of 13.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 4.26% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 6,472,333 shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,184,542 shares, representing an increase of 35.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 66.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,146,259 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,113,500 shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 3.97% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 5,094,306 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,279,718 shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 0.69% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,064,201 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,305,508 shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAB by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wabtec Corporation is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for freight and transit rail. Drawing on nearly four centuries of collective experience across Wabtec, GE Transportation and Faiveley Transport, the company has unmatched digital expertise, technological innovation, and world-class manufacturing and services, enabling the digital-rail-and-transit ecosystems. Wabtec is focused on performance that drives progress, creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The freight portfolio features a comprehensive line of locomotives, software applications and a broad selection of mission-critical controls systems, including Positive Train Control. The transit portfolio provides highly engineered systems and services to virtually every major rail transit system around the world, supplying an integrated series of components for buses and all train-related market segments that deliver safety, efficiency and passenger comfort. Along with its industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions for the rail and transit industries, Wabtec is a leader in mining, marine, and industrial solutions. Based in Pittsburgh, PA.

