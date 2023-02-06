Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.67MM shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV). This represents 6.04% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 20.91MM shares and 8.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 34.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.45% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viavi Solutions is $14.39. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 23.45% from its latest reported closing price of $11.66.

The projected annual revenue for Viavi Solutions is $1,155MM, a decrease of 7.27%. The projected annual EPS is $0.61, an increase of 81.28%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 632 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viavi Solutions. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.32%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VIAV is 0.1908%, a decrease of 3.3965%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 248,878K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 16,666,454 shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,900,666 shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,064,208 shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,950,943 shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 2.20% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 8,616,746 shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,797,166 shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 5.59% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,830,000 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,830,000 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viavi Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VIAVI is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

