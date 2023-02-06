Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Verona Pharma (VRNA)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 26.77MM shares of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA). This represents 4.43% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 38.66MM shares and 8.34% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.91% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.34% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verona Pharma is $30.16. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 42.34% from its latest reported closing price of $21.19.

The projected annual revenue for Verona Pharma is $22MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.97.

Fund Sentiment

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verona Pharma. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 82.69%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VRNA is 0.8304%, an increase of 18.9989%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.70% to 53,728K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 6,050,000 shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,100,000 shares, representing an increase of 15.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNA by 131.51% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 5,694,841 shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 5,584,753 shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,108,563 shares, representing an increase of 8.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNA by 159.14% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 5,047,264 shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,915,146 shares, representing an increase of 42.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNA by 291.34% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 4,249,918 shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,749,918 shares, representing an increase of 35.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNA by 314.45% over the last quarter.

Verona Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma's product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company is evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE ('Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy') for COPD maintenance treatment. The Company raised gross proceeds of $200 million through a private placement in July 2020 and expects the funds to support its operations and Phase 3 clinical program into 2023. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler ('DPI') and pressurized metered-dose inhaler ('pMDI'). Ensifentrine is being evaluated in a pilot clinical study in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases.

