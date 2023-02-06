Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Varonis Systems (VRNS)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.93MM shares of Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS). This represents 0.84% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 6.00MM shares and 5.46% of the company, a decrease in shares of 84.56% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.62% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.32% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Varonis Systems is $29.41. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 11.32% from its latest reported closing price of $26.42.

The projected annual revenue for Varonis Systems is $537MM, an increase of 17.36%. The projected annual EPS is $0.27.

Fund Sentiment

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Varonis Systems. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VRNS is 0.3060%, a decrease of 5.3438%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.14% to 124,091K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,277,919 shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,236,962 shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 2.78% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,956,285 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,715,487 shares, representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 0.98% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 3,616,161 shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,414,108 shares, representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 0.59% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,485,080 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,470,989 shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 1.74% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,456,129 shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,828,851 shares, representing a decrease of 39.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 31.38% over the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, technology, media and entertainment and education sectors.

