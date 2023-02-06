Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Unity Bancorp (UNTY)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.49MM shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY). This represents 4.67% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 0.64MM shares and 6.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 23.48% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.34% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unity Bancorp is $33.32. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 21.34% from its latest reported closing price of $27.46.

The projected annual revenue for Unity Bancorp is $107MM, an increase of 14.19%. The projected annual EPS is $4.03, an increase of 10.05%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unity Bancorp. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UNTY is 0.1094%, a decrease of 1.2119%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 5,816K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 894,342 shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 560,419 shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 440,116 shares, representing an increase of 21.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNTY by 2.71% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 288,164 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283,164 shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNTY by 2.30% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 227,337 shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234,211 shares, representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNTY by 1.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 216,027 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Unity Bancorp Declares $0.11 Dividend

Unity Bancorp said on November 17, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $27.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.59%, the lowest has been 1.04%, and the highest has been 3.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Unity Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. the parent company of Unity Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary, is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank provides financial services to businesses and consumers at 19 branches throughout New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Unity Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.