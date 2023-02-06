Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.92MM shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK). This represents 3.76% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 5.56% of the company, a decrease in shares of 34.08% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Triumph Bancorp is $64.94. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 6.72% from its latest reported closing price of $60.85.

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Triumph Bancorp. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TBK is 0.1780%, a decrease of 12.6828%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.85% to 24,238K shares.

Luxor Capital Group holds 1,825,364 shares

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,676,291 shares

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,016,710 shares

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 937,408 shares

Ameriprise Financial holds 779,177 shares

Triumph Bancorp Background Information

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB.

