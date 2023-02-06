Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Teradata (TDC)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.65MM shares of Teradata Corporation (TDC). This represents 1.62% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.95MM shares and 5.49% of the company, a decrease in shares of 72.28% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.87% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.58% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teradata is $44.94. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 26.58% from its latest reported closing price of $35.50.

The projected annual revenue for Teradata is $1,826MM, an increase of 0.44%. The projected annual EPS is $1.91, an increase of 173.75%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 723 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradata. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 3.86%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TDC is 0.1597%, a decrease of 12.6365%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.29% to 120,620K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 9,083,064 shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,460,444 shares, representing a decrease of 26.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 29.34% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,639,190 shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,603,758 shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 83.60% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 5,087,912 shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,472,072 shares, representing a decrease of 66.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 46.38% over the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 5,066,666 shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,503,966 shares, representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,257,782 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,843,434 shares, representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 0.30% over the last quarter.

Teradata Background Information

Teradata is the cloud data analytics platform company, built for a multi-cloud reality, solving the world's most complex data challenges at scale. The company helps businesses unlock value by turning data into their greatest asset.

