Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in SYSCO (SYY)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 31.13MM shares of SYSCO Corporation (SYY). This represents 6.14% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 31.91MM shares and 6.23% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.47% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.09% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.37% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SYSCO is $92.35. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.37% from its latest reported closing price of $76.72.

The projected annual revenue for SYSCO is $76,986MM, an increase of 4.63%. The projected annual EPS is $4.19, an increase of 50.18%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2236 funds or institutions reporting positions in SYSCO. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 2.01%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SYY is 0.3644%, a decrease of 6.6476%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 493,673K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 16,325,216 shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,611,900 shares, representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 3.30% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 15,512,720 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,115,731 shares, representing a decrease of 10.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 22.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,182,861 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,006,004 shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 11.96% over the last quarter.

Parnassus Investments holds 13,076,228 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,353,153 shares, representing an increase of 59.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 152.08% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,549,236 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,275,813 shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYY by 11.59% over the last quarter.

SYSCO Declares $0.49 Dividend

SYSCO said on November 17, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share ($1.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 5, 2023 received the payment on January 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

At the current share price of $76.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.44%, the lowest has been 1.92%, and the highest has been 4.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Sysco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion.

