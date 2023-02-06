Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Steven Madden (SHOO)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.05MM shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO). This represents 9.05% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 11, 2022 they reported 8.09MM shares and 10.13% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.80% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.03% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Steven Madden is $35.96. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.03% from its latest reported closing price of $37.08.

The projected annual revenue for Steven Madden is $2,126MM, a decrease of 4.66%. The projected annual EPS is $2.85, a decrease of 12.44%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steven Madden. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SHOO is 0.1839%, a decrease of 11.2658%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.36% to 93,648K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,424,917 shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,239,826 shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 12.99% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,883,884 shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,297,100 shares, representing an increase of 12.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 2.83% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,526,499 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 2,432,771 shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,406,883 shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,323,471 shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 18.18% over the last quarter.

Steven Madden Declares $0.21 Dividend

Steven Madden said on July 27, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022 received the payment on September 26, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $37.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.85%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 3.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=206).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Steven Madden Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, GREATS®, BB Dakota® and Mad Love®, Steve Madden is a licensee of various brands, including Anne Klein® and Superga®. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden's wholesale distribution includes department stores, specialty stores, luxury retailers, national chains, mass merchants and online retailers. Steve Madden also operates retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including ready-to-wear, outerwear, eyewear, hosiery, jewelry, fragrance, luggage and bedding and bath products

