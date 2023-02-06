Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Siriuspoint (SPNT)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.10MM shares of Siriuspoint Ltd (SPNT). This represents 3.15% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 10.75MM shares and 6.64% of the company, a decrease in shares of 52.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.49% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siriuspoint. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SPNT is 0.0843%, an increase of 21.8674%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.35% to 87,787K shares.

Private Management Group holds 7,307,428 shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,692,658 shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPNT by 7.82% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,248,225 shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,067,939 shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPNT by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,564,299 shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,300,000 shares, representing a decrease of 160.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPNT by 63.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,746,068 shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665,000 shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPNT by 1.90% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,264,330 shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,302,714 shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPNT by 6.35% over the last quarter.

SiriusPoint Background Information

SiriusPoint Ltd. is a top 20 global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. Bermuda-headquartered with offices around the world, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We write a global portfolio of Accident and Health, Property, Liability and Specialty business, combining data and creative thinking to underwrite risks with skill and discipline. With over $3 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch.

