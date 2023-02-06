Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Silicom (SILC)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.62MM shares of Silicom Ltd. (SILC). This represents 9.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 11, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 10.09% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.62% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.79% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.39% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silicom is $66.30. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 64.39% from its latest reported closing price of $40.33.

The projected annual revenue for Silicom is $177MM, an increase of 17.55%. The projected annual EPS is $3.41, an increase of 24.60%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silicom. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 10.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SILC is 0.8251%, an increase of 0.7868%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.73% to 4,073K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Systematic Financial Management holds 576,486 shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554,130 shares, representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILC by 14.77% over the last quarter.

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 566,632 shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 567,843 shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILC by 13.51% over the last quarter.

Apis Capital Advisors holds 266,000 shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256,799 shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILC by 45.02% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 166,660 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acuitas Investments holds 147,708 shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140,322 shares, representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILC by 22.21% over the last quarter.

Silicom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Its innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

