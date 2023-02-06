Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Science Applications International (SAIC)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.33MM shares of Science Applications International Corp (SAIC). This represents 7.92% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 11, 2022 they reported 5.70MM shares and 10.17% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.08% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.48% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Science Applications International is $119.15. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $148.05. The average price target represents an increase of 14.48% from its latest reported closing price of $104.08.

The projected annual revenue for Science Applications International is $7,740MM, an increase of 2.95%. The projected annual EPS is $7.31, an increase of 52.12%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 744 funds or institutions reporting positions in Science Applications International. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.06%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SAIC is 0.2553%, an increase of 11.8097%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 50,073K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Boston Partners holds 3,783,231 shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,751,635 shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 0.86% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,035,190 shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209,520 shares, representing an increase of 40.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 67.83% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,904,141 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,869,442 shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 1.18% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 1,717,222 shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 882,928 shares, representing an increase of 48.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 93.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,663,284 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643,709 shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Science Applications International Background Information

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving its nation's digital transformation. Its robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using its expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, the Comapny integrates the best components from its own portfolio and its partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving its customers' missions.

