Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.52MM shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE). This represents 9.27% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 7.13MM shares and 12.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 22.60% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.83% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.19% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SAGE Therapeutics is $56.61. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 28.19% from its latest reported closing price of $44.16.

The projected annual revenue for SAGE Therapeutics is $118MM, an increase of 1,729.34%. The projected annual EPS is $-8.46.

Fund Sentiment

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in SAGE Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 54 owner(s) or 10.06%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SAGE is 0.1638%, an increase of 40.4163%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 57,875K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bellevue Group holds 2,970,678 shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,973,178 shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 22.99% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,140,411 shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077,534 shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 27.81% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 1,808,081 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,794,666 shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 22.29% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,798,480 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,829,488 shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 9.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,528,747 shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,551,467 shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 23.15% over the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. The Company is pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and its depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Its mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner.

