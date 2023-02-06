Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.58MM shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP). This represents 4.68% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.54MM shares and 6.42% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.76% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ryman Hospitality Properties is $102.76. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.76% from its latest reported closing price of $94.49.

The projected annual revenue for Ryman Hospitality Properties is $1,935MM, an increase of 20.71%. The projected annual EPS is $3.62, an increase of 207.17%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryman Hospitality Properties. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RHP is 0.3579%, an increase of 1.4308%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 62,844K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,375,433 shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,399,527 shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 19.73% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,744,279 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,457,791 shares, representing an increase of 16.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 18.49% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 1,581,652 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892,831 shares, representing a decrease of 19.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 89.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,565,569 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,540,432 shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,493,142 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191,170 shares, representing an increase of 20.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHP by 25.07% over the last quarter.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Declares $0.25 Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties said on December 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $94.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.93%, the lowest has been 0.44%, and the highest has been 15.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.79 (n=120).

The current dividend yield is 1.61 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.72%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company's Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture partnership with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. *The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

