Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Rexnord (RXN)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.11MM shares of Rexnord Corp (RXN). This represents 4.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 7.71MM shares and 5.98% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.82% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.98% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.63% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rexnord is $71.20. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 9.63% from its latest reported closing price of $64.94.

Fund Sentiment

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rexnord. This is a decrease of 68 owner(s) or 11.37%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RXN is 0.3210%, an increase of 2.8210%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.27% to 165,655K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Impax Asset Management Group holds 10,932,007 shares

Macquarie Group holds 4,828,470 shares

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,385,377 shares

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,246,423 shares

Bank Of America holds 3,902,942 shares

