Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Repay Holdings (RPAY)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.74MM shares of Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY). This represents 6.33% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 9, 2022 they reported 7.66MM shares and 8.39% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.21% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Repay Holdings is $11.24. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.21% from its latest reported closing price of $10.11.

The projected annual revenue for Repay Holdings is $318MM, an increase of 18.39%. The projected annual EPS is $0.92, an increase of 2,082.55%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repay Holdings. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.23%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RPAY is 0.1437%, a decrease of 36.6483%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.12% to 97,991K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Westwood Holdings Group holds 5,342,494 shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,951,883 shares, representing an increase of 26.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 19.71% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 5,214,727 shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,241,300 shares, representing an increase of 18.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 25.79% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,915,000 shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,815,000 shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 43.29% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,800,812 shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,727,927 shares, representing a decrease of 68.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 64.23% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 2,460,926 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,366,461 shares, representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 40.73% over the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

