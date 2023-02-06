Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Rapid7 (RPD)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.67MM shares of Rapid7 Inc (RPD). This represents 4.51% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.82MM shares and 6.77% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.24% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rapid7 is $45.90. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.24% from its latest reported closing price of $50.02.

The projected annual revenue for Rapid7 is $802MM, an increase of 23.01%. The projected annual EPS is $0.52.

Fund Sentiment

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rapid7. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 4.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RPD is 0.2176%, a decrease of 31.5741%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.16% to 68,171K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,604,659 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,525,319 shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 27.20% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,113,327 shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,952,405 shares, representing an increase of 7.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 27.12% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 1,931,652 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,773,243 shares, representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 26.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,654,543 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638,065 shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 32.38% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,503,279 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,306,095 shares, representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 24.37% over the last quarter.

Rapid7 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rapid7 is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through its Insight Platform. Rapid7's solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 8,700 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

