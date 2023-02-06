Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Radiant Logistics (RLGT)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.18MM shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT). This represents 4.48% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.51MM shares and 5.04% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.26% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.53% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Radiant Logistics is $11.48. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 98.53% from its latest reported closing price of $5.78.

The projected annual revenue for Radiant Logistics is $1,529MM, an increase of 14.30%. The projected annual EPS is $0.76, a decrease of 3.38%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radiant Logistics. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RLGT is 0.1324%, a decrease of 21.3392%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.41% to 32,382K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kanen Wealth Management holds 1,708,265 shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,682,812 shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLGT by 16.31% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,372,088 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543,251 shares, representing a decrease of 12.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLGT by 25.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,368,861 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,120,328 shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092,728 shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLGT by 13.63% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 844,124 shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 889,530 shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLGT by 21.19% over the last quarter.

Radiant Logistics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. is a comprehensive North American provider of third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

