Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Pra Group (PRAA)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.25MM shares of Pra Group Inc (PRAA). This represents 5.77% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.01MM shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.39% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pra Group is $41.14. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.39% from its latest reported closing price of $41.30.

The projected annual revenue for Pra Group is $923MM, a decrease of 7.77%. The projected annual EPS is $2.35, a decrease of 29.46%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pra Group. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.75%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PRAA is 0.1344%, a decrease of 0.5695%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.22% to 44,870K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,845,984 shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,778,294 shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 6.04% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,827,526 shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 1,934,388 shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777,145 shares, representing an increase of 8.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,200,919 shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,183,736 shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 13.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,134,261 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113,812 shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 4.07% over the last quarter.

PRA Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas and Europe. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt.

