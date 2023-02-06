Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Portland General Electric (POR)

Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.99MM shares of Portland General Electric Company (POR). This represents 3.96% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.98MM shares and 5.57% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.85% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.69% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Portland General Electric is $51.15. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 5.69% from its latest reported closing price of $48.39.

The projected annual revenue for Portland General Electric is $2,538MM, a decrease of 1.17%. The projected annual EPS is $2.78, an increase of 0.11%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 839 funds or institutions reporting positions in Portland General Electric. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.84%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:POR is 0.2757%, a decrease of 1.9261%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 109,652K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,605,610 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,543,005 shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 4.30% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,928,775 shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,001,288 shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 9.54% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,778,826 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,713,626 shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 3.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,655,103 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,636,130 shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 5.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,607,857 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,560,377 shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 7.95% over the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Declares $0.45 Dividend

Portland General Electric said on October 21, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.81 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 23, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $48.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.74%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.36%, the lowest has been 2.50%, and the highest has been 4.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Portland General Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Portland General Electric is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2020, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.6 million and volunteered 18,200 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon.

